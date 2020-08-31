Scientists in the United States demonstrated a new route to improving battery performance. The group integrated a self-assembling layer which forms on the surface of the anode, preventing the formation of dendrites. While their prototype has a very short lifetime, the group is convinced approach could lead to better performing batteries, and is particularly promising for low temperature applications.Of the many approaches to meeting demand for new, advanced energy storage technologies, lithium metal anodes are among the most promising. Lithium metal has several times the storage capacity of commonly ...

