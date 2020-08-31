According to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency, the country's cumulative installed PV power has now reached 51.98 GW.From pv magazine Germany. Germany deployed around 447 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to new figures released this week by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). May and June saw newly installed PV power reach 446 MW and 437 MW, respectively. In July 2019, new additions totaled 292 MW. In the first seven months of 2020, developers connected 2.80 GW of solar to the grid compared to 2.38 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative ...

