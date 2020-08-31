Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-08-31
|Auction date:
|2020-08-31
|Payment date:
|2020-08-31 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2020-11-30
|Term:
|91 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
|Auction date:
|2020-08-31
|Payment date:
|2020-08-31 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-03-01
|Term:
|182 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
