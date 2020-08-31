Due to split, the number of instruments in the underlying changes as per below: Instrument ISIN Warrants/Certificates Per Underlying MINI L TESLA NORDNET D01 DK0061051810 2 MINI L TESLA NORDNET D05 DK0061258167 2 MINI L TESLA NORDNET D06 DK0061258084 2 MINI L TESLA NORDNET D07 DK0061257946 2 MINI L APPLE NORDNET D01 DK0061041423 2,5 MINI L APPLE NORDNET D02 DK0061041506 2,5 For further information, please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.