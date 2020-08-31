Item 9 Labs Corp. Qualifies to Trade on OTCQX

Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator Continues Building Visibility Among US Investors with Swift Graduation from the OTCQB to OTCQX Market

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces award-winning products, has qualified to trade on theOTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "INLB" - effective August 31, 2020 at the open of trading. The Company upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. Recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market, the OTCQX enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. Companies qualifying for OTCQX must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"On the heels of qualifying for the OTCQB Market just a few short weeks ago, upgrading to the OTCQX is yet another significant milestone for Item 9 Labs," said Item 9 Labs CEO Andrew Bowden. "We've made considerable movement over the past year to strengthen our shareholder base and financial position to support long-term growth initiatives. This is a prime example of these efforts and our commitment to facilitating access to investors through transparent and consistent reporting."

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator headquartered in Arizona. The Company creates best-in-class products and canna-business solutions designed to help people become the best versions of themselves. With an award-winning CPG brand and nationally recognized application team, Item 9 Labs improves the cannabis experience while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on them. For additional information, please visit: item9labscorp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. They enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

