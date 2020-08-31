DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document 31-Aug-2020 / 20:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document Strasbourg (France), August 31, 2020 - 2CRSi announces that it has filed on August 31, 2020 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2019/20 (period from January 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) under the number R.20-019. The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: · the 2019/20 Annual Financial Report, consisting of the consolidated accounts, the annual accounts, the management report and the reports of the statutory auditors relating thereto, · the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, · the special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments, · information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors, · the description of the share buyback program, · the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of September 25, 2020. The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org [1]) as well as on the Company's website (https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-financial-reports/ [2]). An English version of the document will also be available in the coming weeks. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of &euro141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [3] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Victoire Demeestère Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Com. Financial PR investors@2crsi.com vdemeestere@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 24 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: Availability of the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document [4] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the report on corporate governance EQS News ID: 1125705 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1125705 31-Aug-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed80b2c1b904364f9fbd568bcbe0473b&application_id=1125705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=442ee2543340ccc488d8cc9d89de78bf&application_id=1125705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd04e974652f8e8d4d3582e2ce7357d&application_id=1125705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6496b79ef72e0816d9f3b00000fb45c9&application_id=1125705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

