

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was beneath expectations for 3.0 percent, although it was up from 2.8 percent in June.



The number of employed persons in July was 66.55 million, a decrease of 760,000 from the previous year.



The number of unemployed persons in July was 1.97 million, an annual increase of 410,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de