Technavio has been monitoring the global plastic additives market size and it is poised to grow by USD 14.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
Increasing demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kaneka Corp., LANXESS AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PolyOne Corp., and Dow Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
APAC region
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kaneka Corp., LANXESS AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PolyOne Corp., and Dow Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment might hamper market growth.
Plastic Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Plastic Additives Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Modifier
- Stabilizers
- Extenders
- Processing Aids
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Plastic Additives Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plastic additives market report covers the following areas:
- Plastic Additives Market size
- Plastic Additives Market trends
- Plastic Additives Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increased demand for plastics from developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic additives market growth during the next few years.
Plastic Additives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plastic additives market, including some of the vendors such as Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kaneka Corp., LANXESS AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PolyOne Corp., and Dow Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the plastic additives market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Plastic Additives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic additives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the plastic additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the plastic additives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic additives market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Modifier Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stabilizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Extenders Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Processing aids Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Volume Driver- Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Kaneka Corp.
- LANXESS AG
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- PolyOne Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
