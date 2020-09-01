ODM Manufacturer and Service Provider Continues to Extend Award-Winning Portfolio of Secure, Reliable Offerings for Smart Living Ecosystems

LEEDARSON IoT Technology Inc., a world-leading ODM partner for developing IoT products and the manufacturer behind many of today's most well-known tech brands, today announced it will exhibit its prominent IoT devices from the IFA 2020 conference in Berlin this week No. 126, Hall A. The IoT manufacturing giant will showcase its newest intelligent lighting products, IoT software and hardware, and system solutions for smart living environments.

"While this has been a challenging year on many different fronts for people near and far, here at LEEDARSON we fortunately had very productive teams that poured their focus and energy into our products, services, design and manufacturing goals throughout 2020 thus far," said Eder Li, President and CEO, LEEDARSON. "We are looking forward to having our representatives onsite to share with attendees how these new IoT wares from LEEDARSON elevate the digital living experience."

Collaborating Today for Continued Success Tomorrow

LEEDARSON partners not only with its customers through ODM arrangements to produce proven, certified IoT products, but also invests in relationships with other innovators and global brands through industry organizations such as the Z-Wave Alliance and Zigbee Alliance. Holding board-level positions in influential industry associations such as these demonstrates LEEDARSON recognition of and commitment to ensuring interoperability between brands, standards and ecosystems.

The IoT leader is a key participant in a major global initiative that's underway to transform and significantly improve the entire smart home landscape. The recently announced Connected Home over IP initiative (Project CHIP) involves the biggest names in the smart home ecosystem and devices business, and from IFA 2020 LEEDARSON can talk about some of the key milestones and progress points emerging from Project CHIP.

LEEDARSON Inventions on Display

Some of the IoT categories that will be in the spotlight from the show floor in Berlin include:

IP Cameras : Next-generation indoor and outdoor cameras blend smart tech advancements as security, sensors, lighting and AI converge in best-in-class cameras for safety, surveillance and everyday monitoring convenience.

: Next-generation indoor and outdoor cameras blend smart tech advancements as security, sensors, lighting and AI converge in best-in-class cameras for safety, surveillance and everyday monitoring convenience. Innovative Home Security Products Security-Grade Sensors : Motion sensors for professional deployments to support projects involving doors, windows, pet detection, water leaks, smoke and fall detection.

: Motion sensors for professional deployments to support projects involving doors, windows, pet detection, water leaks, smoke and fall detection. Modular Smart Switches, Dimmers Sockets : Illumination products for North American, UK and EU markets to improve any room or work area around the home. Our exclusive 1+N+X concept revolutionizes DIY and professional deployments by offering dozens of layout choices for "mixing and matching" electrical installation design.

: Illumination products for North American, UK and EU markets to improve any room or work area around the home. Our exclusive 1+N+X concept revolutionizes DIY and professional deployments by offering dozens of layout choices for "mixing and matching" electrical installation design. Intelligent IoT in a Single App : A CES Innovation Award winner, Arnoo by LEEDARSON is a cloud-based solution that easily connects and manages IoT products through a single app all part of the company's revered one-stop IoT shop.

: A CES Innovation Award winner, Arnoo by LEEDARSON is a cloud-based solution that easily connects and manages IoT products through a single app all part of the company's revered one-stop IoT shop. Next-Generation Building Management Systems: Lighting and energy management is made easy for spaces large and small with Lexikos by LEEDARSON. The plug-and-play, intuitive mobile app requires no IT team, and revolutionizes building control for offices or big complexes. Lifecycle monitoring consult, design, analysis, strategy, algorithms, service more.

LEEDARSON IoT experts will be in stand #126 in Hall A this week through 5 September. We invite you to stop by and witness the impressive line-up of IoT devices and solutions and hear more about LEEDARSON's future plans for building out and bettering the smart living ecosystem.

About LEEDARSON

LEEDARSON is the IoT powerhouse behind today's most popular technology brands. As a world-leading ODM, we partner with businesses to help them design, manufacture, test, certify, kit and deliver extraordinary IoT devices and end-to-end IoT services to empower every aspect within living spaces. We apply our honed expertise to help fuel an intelligent world leveraging multi-protocol standards, platforms and ecosystems to ensure IoT device interoperability. LEEDARSON encourages collaboration for overall industry success, and holds board positions in both the Zigbee Alliance and Z-Wave Alliance. We are also a key participant in the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP initiative, which aims to make connections between smart home products easier for everyone.

Our history is based on excellence in the LED lighting space, and we're proud to be the #1 exporter of LED products in China. We leverage these accomplishments, innovation know-how, and cooperative spirit to continually broaden our well-regarded IoT portfolio. Today, we are a high-quality, efficient one-stop shop for IoT technologies and services. We pride ourselves on helping organizations develop proven, reliable and interoperable smart products for the home automation, entertainment, security and video surveillance categories. Iot.leedarson.com, LinkedIn, Twitter: @LeedarsonGroup

