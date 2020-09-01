

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet AG said that it has planned to buy back up to 5 million shares of the company. The total volume of the share buyback program is up to 100 million euros.



The buyback program will begin on 1 September 2020 and will run until 31 December 2020, at the latest.



freenet said it is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2020, according to which up to 10% of the company's share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, at the time the authorization is exercised, may be repurchased until May 26, 2025.



