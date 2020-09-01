Pan African Resources Plc - Change of Nomad and Broker
PR Newswire
London, August 31
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
(Pan African or the Company or the Group)
CHANGE OF NOMINATED ADVISER AND BROKER
Pan African is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as Nominated Adviser with immediate effect. Prior to their appointment as Nominated Adviser, Peel Hunt was joint corporate broker to the Company and will remain so going forward.
Rosebank
1 September 2020
