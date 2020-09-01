Pan African Resources Plc - Change of Nomad and Broker

Pan African Resources PLC

CHANGE OF NOMINATED ADVISER AND BROKER

Pan African is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as Nominated Adviser with immediate effect. Prior to their appointment as Nominated Adviser, Peel Hunt was joint corporate broker to the Company and will remain so going forward.

Rosebank

1 September 2020

