PR Newswire
01.09.2020 | 08:04
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 31

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274928-08-202055.89593,190,000178,307,921EUR
NL000927275628-08-202080.8874286,00023,133,796EUR
NL000927276428-08-202057.8772248,00014,353,546EUR
NL000927277228-08-202060.978393,00023,964,354EUR
NL000927278028-08-202063.3631230,00014,573,513EUR
NL000969022128-08-202042.06255,491,190230,973,179EUR
NL000969023928-08-202032.96142,735,40490,162,745EUR
NL000969024728-08-202018.65165,333,39099,476,257EUR
NL000969025428-08-202014.54973,231,53747,017,894EUR
NL001027380128-08-202021.26479,626,000204,694,002EUR
NL001040870428-08-202087.77221,145,000100,499,169EUR
NL001073181628-08-202051.9658730,00037,935,034EUR
NL001137607428-08-202036.0083275,2559,911,465EUR
NL001168359428-08-202023.68611,300,00030,791,930EUR
totaal1,105,794,805
