VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 31
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|28-08-2020
|55.8959
|3,190,000
|178,307,921
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|28-08-2020
|80.8874
|286,000
|23,133,796
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|28-08-2020
|57.8772
|248,000
|14,353,546
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|28-08-2020
|60.978
|393,000
|23,964,354
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|28-08-2020
|63.3631
|230,000
|14,573,513
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|28-08-2020
|42.0625
|5,491,190
|230,973,179
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|28-08-2020
|32.9614
|2,735,404
|90,162,745
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|28-08-2020
|18.6516
|5,333,390
|99,476,257
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|28-08-2020
|14.5497
|3,231,537
|47,017,894
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|28-08-2020
|21.2647
|9,626,000
|204,694,002
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|28-08-2020
|87.7722
|1,145,000
|100,499,169
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|28-08-2020
|51.9658
|730,000
|37,935,034
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|28-08-2020
|36.0083
|275,255
|9,911,465
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|28-08-2020
|23.6861
|1,300,000
|30,791,930
|EUR
|totaal
|1,105,794,805
