The Austrian Institute of Technology, Fraunhofer ISE, and Forster Industrietechnik are developing a new rooftop PV system concept for motorways. They aim to harness the potential of underexploited road networks to generate electricity.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT), in collaboration with Germany's Fraunhofer ISE and Forster Industrietechnik, has launched the PV-SÜD pilot project to create new opportunities for solar power generation on road networks. Several projects in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have already shown that photovoltaics can be used to supply ...

