A new study by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance assesses China's advantages over India, but presents ways for the South Asian nation to build a competitive PV manufacturing sector.From pv magazine India Indian PV module manufacturers could improve their competitiveness against their Chinese rivals by increasing capacity utilization and scaling up manufacturing to lower their selling prices, according to a new report by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF). The report suggests policy measures or fiscal interventions to allow immediate price leveling. However, it says that the Indian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...