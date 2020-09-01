Its IoT data services will benefit BCO customers and promote its smart container solutions as an industry de-facto standard

Traxens, a company that provides high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, announces today a major partnership with COSCO Shipping Logisticsthat aims to promote a full set of IoT data services based on Traxens cutting-edge smart container solutions. Both companies are carrying out a test program to provide IoT data services to COSCO Shipping Logistics' large worldwide base of beneficial cargo owners (BCO) customers and aiming to join force in promoting supply chain digitalization. This follows the opening of Traxens' China office its first outside of France.

COSCO is a leading global shipping company and a container logistics operator in China. In partnering with COSCO, Traxens will be able to demonstrate its capacity in creating customer values through promoting its smart container solutions and digital services, and significantly contributing to the ongoing digitalization of the global container logistics industry. As the global supply chain becomes more and more competitive, improved tracking and smart data management is an increasingly important differentiation factor for all the major players in the shipping industry.

Through this partnership, COSCO will be able to offer premium data services to its large base of BCOs who are seeking door-to-door visibility and ever-increasing efficiency in their supply chains. This joint development in container supply chain digitalization marks a milestone in Traxens' international expansion strategy and will help the company push forward with further business development in Asia.

"Our main focus as a business is to be able to create substantial customer value by delivering superior solution and services through technological innovation and global customer support capacity" said David Marchand, Traxens CEO. "Our partnership with COSCO will greatly benefit cargo owners and end-users and encourage further digitalization of the container logistics industry to the benefit of customers worldwide."

"Traxens is delighted to be working with COSCO, providing its industry-proven smart container solutions to help streamline the company's operations and enhance customers experience," said Vincent Gu, managing director, Traxens Asia-Pacific. "Providing fleets with global visibility, exception management and business intelligence is what Traxens does best. By partnering up with global shipping companies such as COSCO we are able to demonstrate what our market-leading IoT solutions are capable of, giving client companies end-to-end shipment visibility and predictive insights that will benefit the end-users and the whole industry."

"Through our partnership with Traxens, we aim to be at the forefront of digitalization and to maintain our leadership in the global container logistics industry said Sheng Liu, general manager of the container logistics division of COSCO SHIPPING Logistics. "As a leading global logistics company, we always pay close attention to the needs of our customers in their supply chain. We believe that the IoT services developed by Traxens are important to improve tracking and management of moving assets."

About COSCO Shipping

COSCO SHIPPING Logistics Co., Ltd (COSCO SHIPPING Logistics), affiliated to CHINA COSCO SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED, is an international integrated logistics enterprise with shipping logistics as its core. It can provide modernized and professional whole-process logistics and supply chain solutions for customers at home and abroad. With a strong reputation and professional service capabilities, it is an important partner for governments, ports, railways, airports and large multinational companies.

The company, with headquarters in Beijing, is merged with CHINA COSCO Logistics Co., Ltd.(a part of COSCO Group), China Shipping Logistics Co., Ltd. (China Shipping Group) and China Shipping Agency Co., Ltd. (China Shipping Group). It was launched on December 21, 2016. China Ocean Shipping Tally Company was incorporated into COSCO SHIPPING Logistics after integration on September 18, 2017.

The company's service network covers 30 provinces in China and many other countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia and Africa. There are over 600 sales and service points throughout the world; such broad sales and service networks provide customers with a full range of logistics solutions. Since its establishment, COSCO Shipping Logistics has won the Golden Pegasus Prize and has for many years been recognised as one of the National Advanced Logistics Enterprises.

http://www.cosco-logistics.com.cn/

About Traxens

Traxens drives digital transformation in the global supply chain. The company's breakthrough IoT technology, data science expertise, global logistics experience and standards leadership unlock the value of real-time data generated from cargo assets shipped by sea, rail and road. Traxens is trusted by hundreds of global cargo owners, enabling them to reduce door-to-door transport costs, optimize their investments and minimize risk. By partnering with the world's leading shipping lines, rail carriers and smart ports, Traxens helps all members of the global supply chain ecosystem improve decision making, operations and customer service. Traxens is privately held and headquartered in Marseille, France.

www.traxens.com

