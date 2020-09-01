

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported that the Group's sales have been strong in the last two months. Total year over year sales growth was up 59% in July, partly as a result of pent up demand following the store closure period and the timing of Summer Sale, and up 24% in August.



The Group stated that whilst the year to date performance has been materially ahead of its initial expectations, it is very difficult to provide any meaningful guidance on the future outlook.



