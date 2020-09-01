Bambuser Partners with Kjell & Company to Offer One-on-One Shopping Experiences to Digital Customers Using Live Streaming Video

- Retailer to offer highly-personal e-commerce interactions with experts from across store locations to shoppers directly via mobile, tablet or computer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video streaming provider Bambuser and Swedish electronics chain Kjell & Company today announced a partnership that will enable the retailer to provide customers with live, one-on-one shopping experiences via digital platforms. The initiative expands upon the capabilities of Bambuser's flagship, pioneering Live Video Shopping technology and heralds the future of interactive e-commerce experiences.

Kjell & Company, which first implemented Live Video Shopping with Bambuser in early 2020, is collaborating with the technology developer to bring e-commerce customers the same level of technical expertise and personalized service they would receive in one of their physical locations. Using the service, customers shopping on Kjell & Company's digital properties can have live, one-on-one conversations with the most relevant experts from across the company's stores, not just the closest store, wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. Throughout the interaction, the customer can fill their shopping basket and then make purchases seamlessly and securely.

"We selected Bambuser as our partner on this initiative because they understood that the customer experience needs to be analogous to the in-person, in-store experience and not something that could be achieved through a regular video call," stated Martin Knutson, CTO of Kjell & Company. "The importance of this next-level personalization was amplified by the COVID-19 crisis, as people suddenly faced with the need to acquire equipment for home offices, teaching facilities and even entertainment systems were unable to come to stores to see products and ask questions."

"We learned very quickly that our investment in Live Video Shopping was well worth it, as we receive incredibly positive feedback from customers who appreciate the ability to get tips and guidance about a wide variety of products," said Eric Lundberg, CEO of Kjell & Company. "We strongly believe this evolution is an important cornerstone supporting next-generation e-commerce experiences, where the best elements of the physical and digital worlds come together."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser said "Live video shopping is the future and we are so excited to see how Kjell & Company has found a use for our one-on-one solution." She continued "With physical store locations heavily affected due to the pandemic, offering a new way for customers to ask questions -- especially about electronics -- will be key to Kjell's continued success online and we are happy to be a part of it."

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

Contact information:

Maryam Ghahremani

CEO

+46 8 400 160 02

ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-partners-with-kjell---company-to-offer-one-on-one-shopping-experiences-to-digital-customers,c3186272

The following files are available for download: