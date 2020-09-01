Prima Solutions announces the launch of Prima Pilot, its new real-time piloting software for insurance activities

Prima Solutions, a global insurtech group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, announces the launch of its new control software, Prima Pilot . Prima Pilot is a crossfunctional, cloud-based software that reduces management costs by automating incoming operation data from different insurance company management tools.

"Insurance companies today are under constant pressure to optimize management costs and offer an impeccable, multi-channel-and multi-platform-customer experience. Centralizing incoming and outgoing data flows and controlling internal management processes in real time are key issues, now more than ever. That's why our customers asked us to create Prima Pilot. This software will allow insurance companies to slash their management costs while improving the handling their customers' requests," says Hugues Delannoy , President of Prima Solutions.

Connected to Prima Solutions software suite or to any other insurance or reinsurance management system via an extensive API library , Prima Pilot consolidates, manages, and distributes all management activities automatically and intelligently among managers.

Managers have access to real tools to guide their teams' activities on the spot, providing them with an overview and detailed view by manager of current and pending actions. This gives them the power to distribute the workload of their teams in real time, taking into account the specifics of each manager, their expertise, and their availability, as well as the nature and priority of tasks.

With this highly customizable software, each user can organize their views and track their files quickly and easily. It also ensures full compliance with SLAs (Service Level Agreements) by prioritizing activities and highlighting deadlines to be met. Using a meticulous file indexing system, managers navigate seamlessly between the piloting environment and the management environments. For example, a claim reference listed in Prima Pilot could allow direct access to the relevant claim in the management tool.

Managing files across multiple people is no longer an issue. Activity tracking in the system keeps everyone up to speed on which actions have been completed and which still need to be done. In addition, an assignment, prioritization, and comment system makes it easy for different departments to communicate with one another, regardless of their location and number. Finally, connecting to EDM tools, whether external or integrated with Prima Solutions software, provides access to all incoming and outgoing electronic documents in a file.