Press Release: Vienna Stock Exchange Admits First Bitcoin Product (ETP) On Its Official Regulated Market

The 21Shares Bitcoin & Ethereum Product list on the official 'Regulated' Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange 1 September 2020 - Vienna | Zurich - Wiener Börse, the Vienna Stock Exchange, becomes the 3rd exchange venue globally to admit a Bitcoin Product on its official "regulated' market segment. Following the admission to listing on Deutsche Boerse XETRA in July 2020, Swiss-based ETP issuer 21Shares AG has now brought the first Bitcoin and Ethereum Products to the official market on the Austrian exchange bringing more security, transparency and cost-effective access to investors seeking exposure to this alternative asset class. Starting effectively from 1(st) September 2020 the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ABTC - WKN A2T64E - Ticker 21XB) and the 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH - WKN A2T68Z - Ticker 21XE) can be traded on the official market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. As a result of the listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange, the largest exchange in each of the three DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) countries has now admitted a Bitcoin ETP. This achievement further demonstrates institutional - and more importantly regulatory - acceptance of this emerging digital asset class. The two products ABTC and AETH are passported into Austria and authorized for distribution for both retail and institutional investors using a familiar and widely accepted financial structure. "We are happy to share that Bitcoin is now accessible everywhere for both retail as well as institutional investors across the entire DACH region." Hany Rashwan, CEO at 21Shares AG, says. "We started with the Swiss market due to our home roots and having a crypto-friendly landscape. In July 2020, we entered the German market by listing ABTC on Deutsche Boerse XETRA. This listing in Austria now gives all German-speaking countries easy exposure to this asset class. Outside the DACH region, no other jurisdiction globally provides such comprehensive and ample access to Bitcoin." "With this important listing, the Vienna Stock Exchange is expanding its selection of asset classes. Experienced, local investors can now benefit from the stock market advantages in crypto trading: Monitored, regulated and transparent trading with real-time information and secure settlement via their regular brokers account," says Thomas Rainer, Head of Business Development at Wiener Börse. 21Shares AG is one of Europe's most innovative startups, pioneering the mainstream adoption of digital assets via a sophisticated ETP structure familiar to many who have a demand to invest in assets classes such as precious metals or commodities. The growth of the crypto currency market is reflected in 21Shares' growth in Assets under Management which has seen its assets surpass USD 100 million in less than two years. About 21Shares 21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security, cost effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by 21Shares and now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs: the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) and 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. 21Shares has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $100 million in total listed AuM. Press Contact Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 86 60 press@21Shares.com Disclaimer This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. In accordance with article 109 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance, the Base Prospectus dated 13 November 2019, as supplemented from time to time (the "Base Prospectus") and the final terms for SBTC dated 22 January 2020 (the "Final Terms", and together with the Base Prospectus, the "Prospectus") have been prepared in compliance with articles 652a and 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, as such articles were in effect immediately prior to the entry into effect of the FinSA, and the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange in their version in force as of January 1, 2020. Consequently, the Prospectus has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by a Swiss review body pursuant to article 51 of the FinSA, and does not comply with the disclosure requirements applicable to a prospectus approved by such a review body under the FinSA. Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2020 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)