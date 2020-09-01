DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 31/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 64.7367 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52324940 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 83299 EQS News ID: 1125895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)