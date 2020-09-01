Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Einstieg nicht verpassen bei dieser spottbilligen Goldaktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.09.2020 | 09:51
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 1

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:1 September 2020

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, at 31 August 2020 the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p of the Company in issue is 12,184,613.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.