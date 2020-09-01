Despite a significant supply chain disruption and a global pandemic, NWS Instruments AG is pleased to announce, coinciding with the sustainable re-opening of many national borders in Europe, that both our 23APO and 110APO lenses have successfully passed beta and pre-production testing, and will be offered for pre-sale starting October 1, 2020 with customer deliveries by the end of the March 2021.

To keep our promise of bringing leading-edge performance of precision optics and mechanics at inclusive prices, we spent a lot of time on supply chain optimization to ensure that the price, quality and delivery timing is reliable and repeatable, that our instruments perform as designed and delight their owners, and that the patience and trust they placed in us will be well rewarded.

Therefore, we invite you to carefully review the following pricing and delivery structure, and reach out to us if you have any questions.

A more efficient way to own the best

To offer the very best quality at inclusive prices, we followed simple, common-sense principles. Our prices reflect:

Up to 30 minutes of selection and application consulting from an expert commercial photographer Reserved production allocation through pre-order, just like buying a ticket to go to a concert Instruments that are accompanied by an individual MTF compliance report Instruments are built-to-order in optimized batch sizes to maximize quality and minimize cost Shipment FOB Switzerland, import duties and VAT/local taxes additional and due on delivery

Pricing information as well as special offers for our early backers will be announced in mid-September, 2020.

About NWS Instruments AG

NWS Instruments AG was founded by industry veterans to serve expert users by inventing, designing and producing precision optical and mechanical instruments. All our designs are originals conceived and refined by the NWS team, with precision manufacturing, assembly and quality control performed in Switzerland and shipped directly to customers worldwide.

