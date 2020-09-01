Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per August 31, 2020

On August 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 255 per share.

The closing price on August 31, 2020, was SEK 229.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 227.90 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, September 1, 2020

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

