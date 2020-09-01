DJ NCSP Group Consolidated Financial and Operating results for 6 months 2020

NCSP Group Consolidated Financial and Operating results for 6 months 2020 01.09.2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) announces its consolidated financial results for the six months, ended 30 June 2020, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). NCSP Group cargo transshipment for 6 months 2020 totaled 62, 7 mln. tons, including 50, 8 mln. tons of liquid cargo and 11, 8 mln. tons of dry cargo. NCSP's Group consolidated revenue for 6 months 2020 totaled $356, 6 mln., which is $98, 5 mln. less (or 21, 6%) vs 6m 2019. Revenue deviation was due to the less crude oil cargo transshipment, which was partially offset by increase in revenue from light oil products and bulk cargo. Group's EBITDA in the reporting period totaled $254, 5 mln. Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2020 totaled $582, 7 mln. Net debt reduced to $133, 2 mln. Net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 0, 24 vs 0, 62 at the beginning of the year. NCSP Group Key Financial Metrics* for 6 months 2020 Financial Metrics 6 m 2020 6 m 2019 Change Change % Revenue mln.USD 356,6 455,1 - 98,5 - 21,6 EBITDA mln.USD 254,5 344,1 - 89,6 - 26,1 EBITDA Margin % 71,4 75,6 - 4,2 - Profit for the mln.USD 86,4 630,4 - 544 - 86,3 period - - 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Change Change % Debt (incl. lease) mln.USD 715,8 820,6 - - 12,8 104,8 Cash and mln.USD 582,7 433,5 149,2 34,4 equivalents Net debt mln.USD 133,2 387,1 - - 65,6 253,9 Net debt / EBITDA - 0,24 0,62 - - NCSP Group consolidated financial information in compliance with IFRS for 6 months 2020 is available for downloading at: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/ *6 months 2019 financial data includes the results of LLC "NZT" activities (LLC "NZT" was sold in May 2019). About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. PJSC NCSP shares are traded on Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 totaled 142, 5 mln. tons. Consolidated revenue for 2019 under IFRS amounted to $866, 4 mln. NCSP Group is comprised of the following companies: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company, and LLC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal (NFT) on a parity basis. Contacts Public Relations: PR@ncsp.com Investor Relations: IR@ncsp.com

