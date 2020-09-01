Eco-Tec, an Austrian PV company, is cooperating with a startup, Meine Blumenwiese, to ecologically upgrade ground-mounted solar projects. The two companies aim to generate clean energy while also creating new habitats for a range of insects and animals.From pv magazine Germany Competition for land is a hot topic when it comes to ground-mounted PV arrays, but a new partnership between Austrian PV company Eco-Tec and startup Meine Blumenwiese shows that such projects can be just as ecological as the energy they generate. Eco-Tec plants flowers on arable land to create new habitats for insects and ...

