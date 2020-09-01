

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Tuesday after a survey showed Euro zone manufacturing activity remained on a recovery path last month, with conditions improving for the second straight month.



The final Euro zone manufacturing PMI of 51.7 was unchanged from the flash reading and just a touch lower than the 51.8 reading in July.



The benchmark DAX rose 76 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,024 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Freenet AG advanced 1.6 percent. The telecommunications and web content provider said that it has planned to buy back up to 5 million shares of the company.



Dialog Semiconductor rallied 2.5 percent and Infineon Technologies added nearly 2 percent after reports that Apple is aiming to launch four new iPhone models next month with 5G wireless speeds.



China-sensitive automakers were moving higher, thanks to strong readings on China's manufacturing sector. BMW climbed 1.1 percent, Daimler rose 0.4 percent and Volkswagen advanced 1.3 percent.



