The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 18 September 2020. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0015939359 --------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Asiatiske Aktier A --------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 18 September 2020 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIAAA --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4187 --------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060516854 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Emerging Markets Aktier A ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIEMAA ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 98815 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=789700