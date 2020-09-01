

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation turned negative unexpectedly in August, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in July. Prices were expected to climb 0.2 percent.



The European Central Bank aims to keep inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation eased to 0.4 percent from 1.2 percent in July.



Among components, food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 1.7 percent annually, following a 2 percent rise in July. Energy prices continued to fall but the pace of decline slowed to 7.8 percent from 8.4 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods prices were down 0.1 percent, in contrast to July's 1.6 percent rise. Meanwhile, services cost advanced 0.7 percent in August versus a 0.9 percent rise a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.4 percent in August, data showed.





