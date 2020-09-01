

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Company (GE), and Cathay Pacific Group have signed a five-year agreement to implement GE's Event Measurement System for flight analytics and the FlightPulse pilot app. The digital technologies will be deployed across various fleet types in Cathay Pacific Group in September as well as the pilot community later in 2020.



GE Aviation's flight analytics service uses flight data generated by the aircraft and merges it with the airline's operational data. FlightPulse is a mobile app that uses aircraft data and advanced flight data analytics to enable pilots to securely access their own flying metrics and trends. FlightPulse can be used to optimize efficiency, reduce operational risk and improve pilot awareness.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de