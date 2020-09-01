BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 27
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 28 August 2020 were:
162.04p Capital only
162.18p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 110,000 ordinary shares on 27th August
2020, the Company has 80,629,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,732,261 which are held in treasury.
