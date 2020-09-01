TA Associates,a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced the recent hiring of investment staff in its Boston and London offices. Benjamin Bold and Daniel Gold have rejoined as Vice Presidents in the firm's Boston office, and Harry Mahadevan has rejoined as a Vice President in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP.

"We are delighted to welcome back Ben, Danny and Harry to TA Associates," said Brian J. Conway, Chairman and Managing Partner at TA Associates. "All three were valuable contributors while Associates at TA, demonstrating their ability to add value to TA's growth private equity investment process, particularly in sourcing and analyzing new investment and portfolio company acquisition opportunities. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to seek investments in profitable growth companies with high quality business models, and partner with the management teams of our portfolio companies to advance their strategic goals and create further value."

Benjamin Bold focuses on investments in business, technology-enabled, information and other services companies across North America. Prior to attending graduate school, he served as an Associate in TA's Boston office. Mr. Bold previously served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan Stanley. He received a BS in Foreign Service, International Economics from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Daniel Gold focuses on investments in consumer companies across North America. Prior to attending graduate school, he served as an Associate in TA's Boston office. Mr. Gold previously served as an Investment Banking Analyst at J.P. Morgan. He received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Amherst College and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Harry Mahadevan focuses on investments in financial, business and data services companies across Europe, as well as cross-sector UK investments. Prior to attending graduate school, he served as an Associate in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP. Mr. Mahadevan previously served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Credit Suisse. He received a BA in Economics and Management from the University of Oxford and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm's more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005332/en/

Contacts:

Marcia O'Carroll

TA Associates

617-574-6796

mocarroll@ta.com

Stephen Fishleigh

BackBay Communications

+44 203-475-7552

stephen.fishleigh@backbaycommunications.com

Caroline Collins

BackBay Communications

617-963-0065

caroline.collins@backbaycommunications.com