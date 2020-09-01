Anzeige
01.09.2020
BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, September 1

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

1 SEPTEMBER 2020

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 August 2020, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,346,119.ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,346,119.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717

