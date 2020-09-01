

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, though financials dragged London's FTSE 100 to a near one-month low.



Investors were reacting to a slew of economic data from China and the Eurozone.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3 percent to 367.45 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent as traders returned to their desks after a holiday weekend.



Apple suppliers were moving up after reports that Apple is aiming to launch four new iPhone models next month with 5G wireless speeds.



Dialog Semiconductor rallied 3.2 percent, Infineon Technologies gained 1.8 percent and ASML Holding advanced 2.4 percent.



Freenet AG gained nearly 2 percent. The telecommunications and web content provider said that it has planned to buy back up to 5 million shares of the company.



Telecom Italia shed 0.8 percent after its board approved the sale of a minority stake in its secondary network to U.S. investment firm KKR.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings and Barclays both fell over 3 percent in London.



Oxford Biomedica, a gene and cell therapy group, rose over 1 percent. The company has signed a supply agreement with AstraZeneca to expand manufacturing support of Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. AstraZeneca shares were little changed.



Miner Anglo American advanced 1.6 percent, Antofagasta gained 1.4 percent and Glencore added 2.6 percent, thanks to strong readings on China's manufacturing sector.



Dunelm Group jumped 2.7 percent. The home furnishings retailer said sales have been strong in the last two months.



FirstGroup slumped 5.6 percent. The transport service provider said that the U.K.'s Department for Transport has exercised its option to extend the Emergency Measures Agreement for Great Western Railway until at least 26 June 2021.



In economic releases, a private survey showed China's factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August.



Closer home, the euro area manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index fell slightly to 51.7 in August from 51.8 in July. The reading matched the flash estimate.



Manufacturing output growth reached its highest level for over two years while new orders increased for the second month but eased slightly on July's near two-and-a-half-year peak.



Survey data showed that British factory output rose in August at its fastest pace in more than six years, albeit from a low level.



Eurozone consumer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in July, preliminary data from Eurostat revealed. Prices were expected to climb 0.2 percent.



The euro area jobless rate rose to 7.9 percent in July from 7.7 percent in June. The rate was marginally below the expected level of 8 percent. The number of people out of work increased by 344,000 from June to 12.793 million in July.



