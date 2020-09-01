Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 28-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 260.85p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 254.10p