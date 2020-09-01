Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 28-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue 313.30p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue 313.31p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.