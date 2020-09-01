Mevion Medical Systems and Proton International announced today that they have signed a two-system contract to bring Mevion's compact proton therapy solution to new centers in locations to be announced in South Texas and the Southeast United States.

The new centers will feature the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS). HYPERSCAN enables faster and sharper delivery of therapeutic radiation to tumors. The system's leading-edge clinical capabilities, combined with its compact, affordable design, and industry-leading ramp-up time, has changed the landscape of proton therapy. Today, more cancer centers are considering providing compact proton therapy to their patients because of the technology Mevion has advanced.

"We selected Mevion's compact system because it has the ability to offer an efficient clinical solution adopted by many major cancer programs while minimizing costs," said Chris Chandler, chief executive officer of Proton International. "PI specializes in providing custom single-room proton therapy solutions to our clinical providers, and this technology will be a powerful addition to their cancer treatment arsenal."

"Proton International's successful approach to proton therapy by focusing on building and operating centers that support their customer's goals made them a natural partner," said Tina Yu, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Mevion. "We look forward to collaborating closely with Proton International on these new centers and providing greater access to this lifesaving technology to patients in Texas and the Southeast."

As the leading supplier of compact proton therapy systems in the United States, Mevion has been selected by more NCI-Designated Cancer Centers than any other manufacturer. In July, another MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System began treating patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, and Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah will be clinically operational at the end of 2020.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion's flagship product, the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, is the world's smallest proton therapy system that eliminates the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exists with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About Proton International

Proton International, www.protonintl.com, has an experienced team dedicated to bringing proton therapy to patients. The company works with hospitals and physician groups to develop one- and two-room proton therapy facilities on a turnkey basis. The PI team has developed and operated multiple centers and is currently active on several projects.

Proton International completed proton centers at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan University Medical Center in Groningen, The Netherlands, University of Alabama Birmingham, and Delray Beach, Florida; where the centers are currently treating patients. The company has several additional centers under design and construction. PI's business model ensures that projects are completed on time, on budget, and within the scope and needs of the institution. Services include business planning, organizational structure, financing, building design and construction, installation and commissioning, equipment, staff training, and more.

