BWA Group PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 September 2020

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Director's Holding in the Company

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that Mr Richard Battersby, the Chairman, is now interested in 48,049,466 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 15.89 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares.

This increase is a result of the members voluntary liquidation of a private investment company in which Bath Group Limited ("Bath", Mr Battersby's private investment company which holds the majority of the BWA shares in which he is interested) held a minority interest (the "PIC"). The PIC had a holding of Ordinary Shares which have now been distributed pro-rata to its former shareholders. The members voluntary liquidation of the PIC took place in 2015, however due to an administrative error at the nominee company used by both Bath and PIC, Mr Battersby has only just become aware of the increase in Bath's holding. Bath's holding of Ordinary Shares has increased by 530,486, approximately 0.18 per cent (with a value of approximately £3,700 at yesterday's closing mid-market price). The distribution was made by transfer within the books of the nominee company and was not recorded in those of Bath in error.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC

Richard Battersby

Chairman +44 (0)7836 2381721

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harriss/James Hornigold +44 207 3328 5656 Abchurch

Financial Public Relations

Julian Bosdet +44 (0)207 4594 4070

Julian.bosdet@abchurch-group.com

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.