BNI Announces Seth Godin as Keynote Speaker for its 2020 BNI Global Convention

Business leaders are invited to register for this groundbreaking event that starts on Nov. 11, 2020

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI (Business Network International), the world's leading referral networking organization, plans to welcome over 25,000 business leaders Nov. 11-14, 2020 for BNI's 2020 Global Convention. This year, the Convention will be held online for the first time using world-class technology. For three days, BNI will provide 24-hour content streaming with live translations in 16 languages, bringing the event to the homes and offices of thousands around the world. Seth Godin will be one of several world-class keynote speakers making this the most anticipated business learning and development event of the year.

"Wow - I'm personally very excited to see Seth speak at BNI's 2020 Global Convention. He's an incredible thought leader. We are really honored to have him address BNI Members and visitors from around the world at this groundbreaking business event," said Graham Weihmiller, CEO of BNI.

As a captivating speaker and marketing provocateur, Seth Godin will present at the BNI Global Convention on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In conjunction with the worldwide release of his latest book "The Practice", Godin will lead a discussion on how each of us has a chance to build a practice - a way of committing to the process - to create work that matters, followed by a Q&A session with a global audience of business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The theme for the BNI's 2020 Global Convention is Powered by BNI, recognizing the tenacity of the organizations' Members to thrive in any business environment despite global interruptions. Because of BNI's proven approach to creating new client referrals, BNI Members around the world have already generated over $9 billion in business in 2020 using BNI Online. Business leaders worldwide are invited to register for BNI's 2020 Global Convention to experience the valuable business connections and business learning that stimulates revenue growth, presents new opportunities, and creates a positive ripple effect for businesses around the world.

About the Seth Godin

For more than 30 years, Seth Godin has been inspiring people and teaching them how to level up! He is the founder of Akimbo, Squidoo and Yoyodyne (acquired by Yahoo). By focusing on everything from effective marketing and leadership, to the spread of ideas and changing everything, Seth has been able to motivate and inspire countless people around the world. He's an author of nineteen bestselling books, including "This Is Marketing" and "Your Turn." The long-awaited release of "The Practice" is now available for pre-order.

About BNI

BNI, the world's largest and most successful business networking organization, is transforming the global landscape of business through its philosophy of Givers Gain. Today, BNI has nearly 270,000 member-businesses participating in over 9,500 BNI Chapters Meetings each week in 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven business networking platform provides BNI Members with proven structure, technology, training, and support to help them build strong businesses in any environment. BNI Online is its newest product, an advanced online platform that helps BNI Members share valuable client referrals with other Members. In 2020, BNI Members have generated over $9 billion in revenue to help power BNI member-businesses forward. To see BNI's new look and learn more, go to www.bni.com.

To learn more about the 2020 BNI Global Convention, visit www.BNIGlobalEvents.com. Early bird registration for the event ends on Sept. 26.

