Thunder Energies: TNRG Management Discusses Key Beneficial Points Of Recent Reverse Acquisition Agreement

Management Describes How The Deal Was Designed To Attract New Investors And Retain Existing Shareholders.

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC PINK:TNRG), recently filed an 8K and issued a press release regarding its recent reverse acquisition agreement with Nature Consulting, Inc. and the new management wishes, via this release, to set out the benefits to the Company and to describe the clever, shareholder friendly and experienced strategy employed in structuring the overall transaction.

Adam Levy, the Company's CEO added: "We, at Nature Consulting, had the choice to either file an S-1 and 'go public' or to acquire or be acquired by an existing public entity. We were in a good position due to the rapid growth rate we exhibited in such a short time period. We went from zero revenues to $7.4 in just 16 months… and actually increased our rate of growth during the first four months of the pandemic. We had a choice to grow organically and build slowly based upon revenues received (the S-1 option) or we could become a public company quicker to take advantage of new investments to help us maximize our revenues and growth rate right now. We chose the path that would let us grow exponentially faster.

After that decision was made, the next step was to find the right vehicle and construct the right way to acquire it. We wanted to avoid the potential landmines that frequently hinder a new entity's growth in the market. One mistake that often occurs is to allow the sellers of the target entity to retain a significant amount of shares in the combined entity. Typical deals can sometimes leave 5 to 15% or more in the sellers hands, leaving them shares, with a zero basis that can eventually be sold in the market and can potentially hurt the Company. We paid cash and acquired beneficially, approximately 100% of the fully diluted outstanding equity securities of the Company and approximately 100% of the voting rights for the outstanding equity securities. We left nothing behind that can hurt us.

With that done, we wanted to send a strong message to our existing and new shareholders, investors and the markets at large, that the new ownership & management is in this for the long run. Not just with words but with an action that clearly shows their commitment, so we also agreed, in writing, not to register under the Securities Act, for the resale of the shares of the Company's common stock received in the transactions by our officers, directors and key employees and holders of 10% or more of our common stock for a period of two years following the closing of the transactions. We felt that this would encourage existing shareholders to retain their shares, helping to create a 'floor' for the Company to build on, while at the same time, give potential shareholders and investors a reason to feel comfortable that the new ownership and management, have the requisite drive & experience in both the business itself and in the proper management of running a public company.

Lastly, the transaction immediately re-wrote the company's financials and added immediate revenue to the Company's books and records, which were nominal before, making the Company's finances much 'healthier' that before. As previously stated in the prior press release, the business of Natural Consulting, LLC became Thunder Energies Corp.'s main operation. The company was founded in February 2019 and as of June 2020 the Company had over $7.4 million in total sales through June 2020, with a majority of those revenues coming in 2020 despite the pandemic. In fact, CBD global revenues have actually increased during the pandemic."

The Company also announced that its new corporate website is online at https://www.natureconsulting.com

About Nature Consulting, Inc.

Nature Consulting, Inc. based in Miami, Florida, is one of the nation's leading suppliers of top quality CBD products and the U.S. premier source for turnkey white and private label hemp extract product solutions. Its mission is to be the leading seed-to-sale

manufacturer and supplier of high-quality CBD products in the industry. Nature Consulting features superior quality products, reliable industry certifications, and a more scalable, diverse range of services than the competition. Its subsidiary, The Hemp Plug,

is an innovative leader for quality extraction and sourcing, expert brand building, and targeted marketing for retailers and wholesalers throughout the world. They provide a range of scalable services for building CBD brands, from customization to order fulfillment to brand development and label design. The Company has the largest inventory of organic, non-GMO hemp and CBD products on the market. It enables third parties to enter into the growing CBD market, acting as a vertical incubator from seed to store shelves… from wholesale to internet to brick and mortar sales via its omnichannel strategy which maintains the growth of our customer base using creativity paired with the most advanced marketing tools, technology, and brand events. It provides its customers with Products, Website, Landing Pages, Digital Marketing, Social Media, White Paper and other Events marketing services.

For more information about the Company please go to: https://www.natureconsulting.com

For more information on its wholly owned subsidiary please go to: http://thehemplug.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Nature Consulting, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address:

3017 Greene Street

Hollywood, Florida 33020

Telephone: (786) 686-0231

For All Inquiries Contact:

Email: info@natureconsulting.com

SOURCE: Thunder Energies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604064/TNRG-Management-Discusses-Key-Beneficial-Points-Of-Recent-Reverse-Acquisition-Agreement