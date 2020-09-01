Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Appoints Daniel (Danny) Baker to Board of Directors

Prominent Business Leader with Board and Institutional Investor Experience, M&A Experience, and Current COO of 9-Figure Business

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, today announced the appointment of Danny Baker as an independent director..

In his role with Innovest, Mr. Baker will bring business guidance and capital markets expertise to accelerate growth as the company continues to drive new initiatives and thrive as an industrial platform company.

Danny Baker (35) is an Equity Manager for Stone Arch Capital where he is responsible for over $38 million in assets. He is also the Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors for Marshall Goldman Motor Sales and Leasing, the world's largest exotic and luxury dealer group, generating 9 figures in annual revenue globally with offices in Cleveland, OH and Beverly Hills, CA. Prior to these roles, he founded and operated similar businesses which he successful grew and exited for a profit, after beginning his career as one of the youngest managers ever for three successive, profitable, Lamborghini dealerships. He is also professional race car driver competing in the Ferrari Challenge Series and several other Motorsports Series over the last 6 years, ranking high among his peers with many wins.

"Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to Innovest's board," said Innovest CEO Damon Mintz. "His dynamic personal characteristics, operating experience, and global relationships position him to provide unique insights and value to the board. We're privileged to welcome someone with such a prestigious background to the Innovest team."

Mr. Baker commented, "I was attracted to Innovest's stable, growing operations in personal protective equipment (PPE), call center services which are HIPAA compliant and energy efficiency and cost saving solutions. I look forward to sharing my experiences and working with the Innovest team to drive their vision."

Dan Martin, Chairman of Innovest added, "Daniel's insight and reputation made him an ideal fit for the board, and his private equity and capital markets knowledge will be invaluable as we accelerate our NASDAQ uplisting plan in 2021. His addition as the 4th independent board member brings us to a majority of independent directors, which also helps us fulfill NASDAQ requirements. On behalf of our board, I would like to welcome Daniel to Innovest."

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

