Recorded Future Solves Today's Security Challenges With Intelligence

Elite Platform Delivers Single Authoritative Source of Intelligence for Enterprise Security

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest security intelligence provider, today announced the further optimization of the Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform to offer intelligence across a wide range of business areas within the enterprise. Enabling a single, authoritative source for security intelligence, organizations can become nimble in their decision-making through actionable, customized intelligence.

The now generally available Recorded Future modular solutions are based on the company's foundational Security Intelligence Graph . Powered by patented technology, it is a "digital twin" of the world, encompassing all the relevant entities and events talked about on the internet for the past decade to deliver tailored intelligence to users. Expertly developed to rapidly source, identify, collect, and refine data, the industry-leading Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform logically bundles optimized data for the consumption of intelligence within an organization's unique workflow.

"Security intelligence needs to be purpose-built to offer not only security professionals, but also professionals within all sectors of a business, the ability to pick and choose what areas of risk are critical to their organization at that time, and pull what levers are necessary to manage and proactively defend themselves. Our modular approach enables a streamlined, integrated intelligence system that amplifies the effectiveness of security programs and ultimately, business outcomes." - Craig Adams, Chief of Product and Engineering, Recorded Future

An outcomes-centric approach, security intelligence needs to be implemented to easily scale to match the size, maturity, and specific needs of an organization. Recorded Future's modular security intelligence solutions ensure easy adoption of additional solutions across all functions of an organization to adapt over time, without arduous implementations or steep learning curves for those not primarily security-focused.

"You can't do anything else until you confirm that it's really an issue and wrap some context around it. Is this just a random drive-by malware, or is this an advanced persistent threat trying to get into my network? And that will determine how you respond to it, how much time you spend on it, and how much effort you want to put against a particular alert. Security intelligence is really the linchpin across this entire process." - Bob Stasio, Global Cyber Threat Leader, DuPont

"Recorded Future pioneered threat intelligence, becoming the largest provider of threat intelligence in the market. But our vision has always been to expand our elite intelligence to security teams across the enterprise. With the release of our Security Intelligence Platform, only Recorded Future can deliver the intelligence needed to disrupt adversaries at scale." - Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

The six individual modules currently offered in the Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform include:

SecOps Intelligence Module : Empowering security operations and incident response analysts to identify correlated, previously unknown threats and respond confidently without additional manual research.

Brand Intelligence Module : Enabling users to advance monitoring beyond simple keyword matching to identify relationships between emerging threats, their brands, and their infrastructure.

Threat Intelligence Module : Surfacing intelligence in real time and giving organizations a comprehensive view of their threat landscape, allowing analysts to focus on high-value work while effectively defending against and responding to emerging attacks.

Vulnerability Intelligence Module : Equipping IT operations teams with the context needed to make faster, more confident decisions by informing patch prioritization and preventing attacks.

Third-Party Intelligence Module : Informing teams to better understand each third party's exposure, enabling them to prioritize focus and respond to risk status changes of those parties.

Geopolitical Intelligence Module : Empowering users to protect assets and understand shifting dynamics in their relevant geographic areas.

