ACG Analytics and Makor Oscar Gruss to Form Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Analytics, an independent policy research firm based in Washington, D.C., in partnership with Makor Oscar Gruss, an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce a collaboration to provide clients with an analysis of the impact of public policy on capital markets.

"I'm excited to bring our trusted analytical offering to complement Makor Oscar Gruss' award-winning research," said David Metzner, Managing Partner of ACG Analytics. "Decisions from Washington and governments abroad continue to be the central drivers of markets, and it is more imperative than ever to take deep dives into policy developments in order to maximize one's investment strategy. We strongly believe our partnership with Makor Oscar Gruss will deliver unprecedented synergies to our clients."

As policy continues to influence markets through central bank actions, stimulus bills, trade, foreign policy and politics, the combination of a strong trading platform and policy analytics creates extraordinary advantages for asset managers.

Ian Epstein, President of Global Macro Americas for Makor Oscar Gruss stated, "We look forward to this innovative partnership with ACG. Their unrivaled expertise in deciphering the complex and fast moving political and policy shifts that are driving capital markets is more important now than it has ever been. We are diligently focused on providing our clients with the unique resources necessary to help them navigate the investment landscape and are confident that ACG will be a tremendous addition to the team."

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makro acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts exclusively in the interests of its clients. Makor's understanding of local markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.

In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.

ACG Analytics (ACGA) is an independent firm that translates public policy for investment fund managers and analysts. Founded in 2006 by Managing Partner David Metzner, our research focuses on specific policy issues and actions in the United States, the European Union, Asia, and Latin America. We anticipate how government policies in key markets may impact investor strategies.

Investors today face unprecedented challenges in financial markets around the world. Natural market outcomes are no longer the norm. Instead, political decision-making is more likely to affect financial markets than pure economic factors. The result is the new Political Economy that obstructs natural market movements and investment opportunities.

ACGA is privileged to advise many of the leading US- and European-based fund managers. Our distinguished clientele depends on ACGA to provide targeted intelligence on global issues that impact their bottom lines. Working with ACGA enables our clients to take advantage of the new realities of the Political Economy rather than just control risk.

ACGA's innovative research model combines policy expertise in numerous industry sectors, a deep knowledge of key US and international issues, and a serious understanding of our clients' businesses. Our global reach and in-depth knowledge allow our clients to benefit from our written and bespoke insights on a real-time basis.

