Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, to Release First Tracks for Global Independent Label, Notting Hill Music

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR) announced today that it has entered into a service agreement with global music label Notting Hill Music ("NHM"). Intercept will distribute "Why," the latest release from artist Dominique Young Unique, as well Enimal's "Bo Jackson." Intercept is supporting both tracks with marketing and promotional services on the Intercept Music platform.

With this collaboration, Intercept and NHM together offer a comprehensive range of services for independent artists. Artists benefit from Notting Hill's 30-plus years of experience and renown in the music industry, as well as the unsurpassed global distribution network and marketing and promotional muscle of Intercept Music's services.

Intercept's online platform focuses on helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's distribution network gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

Intercept's marketing tools offer rapid-fire publishing and scheduling to the world's most popular platforms, including Instagram, Facebook Groups and Pages, Twitter, and YouTube, among others. Along with campaign and graphic design support, Intercept offers independent artists a powerful set of capabilities unmatched by any similar service.

"Notting Hill is a partner that is 100% aligned with our vision: to offer world-class service with unmatched personal attention to the artist," said President Tod Turner, of Intercept. "Artists like Dominique Young Unique and Enimal are the superstars of the future, and deserve the kind of focus and dedication that our teams are able to offer."

About Notting Hill Music Group, Ltd.

The Notting Hill Music Group Limited is a truly international music publishing operation, based in London, Los Angeles & Nashville, with first-class representation in every corner of the globe. Founded in 1990 as the international repertoire division of the Japanese Nippon Television Music Corporation, it became Notting Hill Music following a successful management buyout in 1993 and has rapidly become one of the world's leading independent music publishers.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, casper.casparian@interceptmusic.com, or (424) 835-0833.

