Focus Financial Partners: GreenCourse Financial Advisors and Baldwin & Associates to Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Industry Leading RIA Adds Talented Advisory Professionals and High Net Worth Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements under which GreenCourse Financial Advisors, LLC ("GreenCourse") and Baldwin & Associates ("Baldwin") will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). These transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

GreenCourse Financial Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The firm offers financial planning and wealth management services, including financial, retirement and tax planning services, to predominantly high net worth clients. Following this transaction, the GreenCourse team, which is led by Dale Lindhorst, the firm's founder, and Maryann Vognild, will join Buckingham. The GreenCourse team will serve clients from Buckingham's St. Louis, Missouri, headquarters, further strengthening Buckingham's local presence.

Baldwin & Associates is a registered investment adviser located in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, and provides comprehensive financial planning and portfolio management services to predominantly high net worth clients. Following this transaction, the all-female Baldwin advisory team, led by Mary Baldwin, the firm's founder, and Dottie Bourlier, will join Buckingham. Baldwin will establish Buckingham's presence in Central Florida, further expanding its nationwide presence.

"With talented professionals and loyal clients, these well-respected firms align with Buckingham's culture, and its evidence-based investment and advanced planning philosophy," said Justin Ferri, Chairman of Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "With Baldwin we are expanding our presence in Florida, and with GreenCourse we are partnering with a greater St. Louis-area firm that we respect and have known for a long time. We welcome these two teams to the Buckingham family."

"We are delighted that GreenCourse and Baldwin will be joining Buckingham," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Focus. "Buckingham continues to build its national presence and expand its business through innovative combinations like these. The GreenCourse and Baldwin teams will gain access to Buckingham's scale and broad resources to help their businesses grow, to the immediate benefit of their clients. Their principals will simultaneously be solving for succession by joining a firm that shares a similar culture and client service mindset.

These transactions bring us to ten mergers year to date on behalf of our partner firms, in addition to the four new partners we announced during the same period. Strategic combinations like these highlight the value we add to our partners through our differentiated M&A and sourcing expertise, together with access to growth capital. These transactions also reinforce our long track record in structuring innovative succession planning solutions for industry participants seeking to transition their businesses."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Buckingham Strategic Wealth helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 41 offices in 22 states. For more information about Buckingham, please visit www.BuckinghamSW.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604206/GreenCourse-Financial-Advisors-and-Baldwin-Associates-to-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-Buckingham-Strategic-Wealth