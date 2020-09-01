Interlink Electronics Set to Present September 2 at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Interlink Electronics (OTC PINK:LINK) a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interfaces (HMI), sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies-is proud to announce that it will be presenting at LD Micro's The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 2 at 10:20 AM PST / 1:20 EST. Steven N. Bronson, president and CEO of Interlink Electronics, will go over the company's current initiatives and growth strategies in front of a live virtual audience.

"We are excited to share our latest developments and demonstrate how we are executing our ambitious expansion plans," says Mr. Bronson. "This year has seen Interlink invest in physical footprint, add key talent, welcome new partners, and launch new sales channels, just to name a few accomplishments. While we can't meet in person this year, we're glad to have the virtual conference to update everyone on this thrilling time for us."

For those who would like to preview the presentation, please use the following link to request and download a complimentary copy of the latest Interlink Electronics Investor Relations Presentation.

Register here to attend the live event: https://ld500.ldmicro.com

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place," said Chris Lahiji, founder of LD. "I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space,"

The LD 500 will be held online from September 1 through 4. The virtual summit will feature nearly 300 companies and attendance will be open to all.

Profiles powered by LD Micro- News Compliments of Accesswire

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For over 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has provided solutions for handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies to the world's top electronics manufacturers. These innovative solutions include the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. The company has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets-including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control-providing standard and custom designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink Electronics serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and a pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, CA. These are supplemented by strategic global locations that cover manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please see our website at InterlinkElectronics.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Steven N. Bronson

CEO

805.484.8855

IR@iefsr.com

SOURCE: Interlink Electronics via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604192/Interlink-Electronics-Set-to-Present-September-2-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference