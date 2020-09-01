Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Successfully Exhibits at Ocean Resort Casino

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio", or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a leading designer, manufacturer and retail outlet for the Bergio Brand of designer jewelry, including exquisite collections of rings, necklaces, earrings, and other fine accessories, successfully exhibited its collection of jewelry at Ocean Casino Resort at Atlantic City NJ.

On August 15, 2020 Bergio exhibited at a special event coordinated by the Ocean Casino Resort with invitations made to all their top clients to view the latest designs and meet Berge Abajian the CEO & the designer for the brand. Our designs were well-received by the hundreds of people that attended the event, 308 people purchased our collection for a total of approximately of $68,000.00

Mr. Berge Abajian, President & CEO stated, "The event was very successful and provided much exposure for the Bergio Brand. The Ocean Casino Resort has been a good partner for Bergio. We believe that this event to the top clients of the Ocean Resort Casino will be a beginning for the new era for the Bergio Brand. We also believe that this event will bring exposure to our new website at Bergio.com. to be launched in couple of weeks"

Another event is scheduled for December 2020

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand is our most important asset. The Bergio brand is associated with high-quality, handcrafted and individually designed pieces with European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship and a bold flair for the unexpected. Bergio, is one of the most coveted brands of fine jewelry. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. As President, CEO and Head Designer of Bergio, Berge Abajian performs a highly successful balancing act, accomplished with equal parts precision and passion. An informed and inspirational leader, Berge directs the company with the eye and soul of a designer and the mind of a businessman. The role that is perhaps closest to his heart, however, is that of designer. With family jewelry roots reaching back the 1930s, Berge is a third generation jeweler and a purist when it comes to design. Berge's understanding of every aspect, in both design and manufacturing, creates collections that are nothing short of peerless in craftsmanship and style. Berge creates a collection, he looks well beyond the drawing board. Berge focuses on the woman who will ultimately wear his pieces, bringing to creation a magnificent piece of jewelry that reflects the beauty and vitality a woman possesses. Bergio creations are a seamless blend of classic elegance and subtle flair, adding to a woman's charm while never overpowering her.

It is our intention to establish Bergio as a holding company for the purpose of establishing retails stores worldwide. Our branded product lines are products and/or collections designed by our designer and CEO Berge Abajian and will be the centerpiece of our retail stores. We also intend to complement our own quality-designed jewelry with other products and our own specially-designed handbags. This is in line with our strategy and belief that a brand name can create an association with innovation, design and quality which helps add value to the individual products as well as facilitate the introduction of new products.

For further information please visit our website at www.bergio.com.

