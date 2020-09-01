

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Music announced the incorporation of Twitch's live streaming functionality into the Amazon Music app, enabling fans to engage with artists in brand-new ways and move seamlessly between live streams and recorded music. Amazon said fans will have a variety of ways to discover artist live streams within the Amazon Music app, including a push notification from artists they follow when they go live on Twitch; and through Amazon Music's new Live browse page.



Ryan Redington, Director, Amazon Music, said: 'We're providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch.'



