Rising Awareness Regarding Availability of Treatment Transmutes into Remunerative Opportunities for Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global onychomycosis treatment market will expand at a healthy rate between 2018 and 2028.

Over the years, consumer awareness pertaining to the risk of onychomycosis has witnessed a significant uptick. Furthermore, widening the availability of treatments coupled with increased spending on healthcare is bolstering the growth of the market.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that age is the primary cause of onychomycosis, with people above 50 years being at higher risk. Nearly 80% of people suffering from onychomycosis are aged above 50. On this premise, the growing geriatric population is forecasted to act as a major growth driver to the market.

On the other hand, an increasing number of awareness programs organized by non-profit organizations to raise awareness regarding onychomycosis treatment is also expected to give a boost to the market. The rising levels of awareness among people is expected to transmute into the sales of drugs.

"Market players are focusing on maintaining optimal production and operational cost to ensure that the drugs remain accessible to wide population pool", opines FMI analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1279

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Key Takeaways

The onychomycosis treatment market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2019 and will expand at a CAGR of 6.7 through 2028.

On the basis of treatment type, drugs are expected to remain the most sought-out mode of treatment, accounting for over 80% market value, on the back of availability of a wide variety of effective drugs.

Based on the age-groups, the 40-64 years segment is expected to drive the majority of demand for treatment backed by high incidence among the age group.

Among the type of indication, distal subungual onychomycosis is expected to account for nearly 80% of global market value owing to the high prevalence of the diseases.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Key Trends

Increasing preference for combination therapy among podiatrists and dermatologists, on the back of high success rate, is forecasted to fuel the sales of drugs in the years to come.

Growing penetration of topical products coupled with increased spending on healthcare will positively influence the growth of the market.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market for onychomycosis treatment, accounting for nearly 70% of market share, backed by favorable reimbursement policies.

Western European markets will prevail as the second most lucrative region owing to rising awareness among consumers.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market include Valeant PharmaceuticalsInc., Galderma S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Biofrontera AG, and Leo Pharma. Among these, the top tier players accounted for US$ 1.3 Bn in 2017, representing 37.3% of the market value. The landscape is expected to remain moderately consolidated through the forecast period.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1279

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Taxonomy

Treatment type:

Drugs

Lasers

Photodynamic therapy

Indication:

Distal subungual onychomycosis

White superficial onychomycosis

Proximal subungual onychomycosis

Candidal onychomycosis

Total dystrophic onychomycosis

Gender:

Male

Female

Age group:

0-18 years

18-39 years

40-64 years

65 years and above.

End user:

Institutional sales

Retail sales

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1279

Get Valuable Insights into the Onychomycosis Treatment Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global onychomycosis treatment market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2018-2028. The study divulges compelling insights on the onychomycosis treatment market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Landscape

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market: FMI's compelling study on the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market: The orthopaedic prosthetics market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: The global superficial radiation therapy system market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/onychomycosis-treatment-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/onychomycosis-treatment-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604250/Rising-Awareness-Regarding-Availability-of-Treatment-Transmutes-into-Remunerative-Opportunities-for-Onychomycosis-Treatment-Market-Future-Market-Insights