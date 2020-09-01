Nordic Nanovector to Present at Upcoming Pareto Securities 11 th Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its management team will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Pareto Securities 11th Healthcare Conference, taking place 2nd-3rdSeptember 2020.

The presentation will take place at 15:00hrs CEST on Thursday, 3rd September.

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

CFO

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

