Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Einstieg nicht verpassen bei dieser spottbilligen Goldaktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
01.09.20
08:11 Uhr
2,174 Euro
+0,004
+0,18 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0582,12817:01
PR Newswire
01.09.2020 | 16:39
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Nanovector to Present at Upcoming Pareto Securities 11 th Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its management team will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Pareto Securities 11th Healthcare Conference, taking place 2nd-3rdSeptember 2020.

The presentation will take place at 15:00hrs CEST on Thursday, 3rd September.

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg
CFO
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-203-926-8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-upcoming-pareto-securities-11--th--healthcare-conference,c3186963

NORDIC NANOVECTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.