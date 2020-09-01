

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A global survey has shown that while three in four adults are willing to get immunized if a vaccine for coronavirus was available, the figure may still not be enough to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The survey of nearly 20,000 adults from 27 countries was conducted by the World Economic Forum or WEF and market research firm Ipsos between July 24 and August 7.



COVID-19, the formal name of the coronavirus disease, has infected more than 25.5 million people globally, while the death toll has risen to over 850,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.



According to the survey, 74 percent of all adults surveyed said they are willing to get immunized if a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. In most countries, those who agree outnumber those who disagree by a significant margin.



China was the most optimistic country, with 97 percent of the respondents willing to get immunized. Meanwhile, the vaccination intent was lowest in Russia with only 54 percent of the respondents showing interest in getting vaccinated.



However, the survey also showed that 26 percent of respondents, or more than one-quarter of the people worldwide, are not interested in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.



'The 26% shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine,' said Arnaud Bernaert, Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare, at the World Economic Forum.



People who are reluctant to take the vaccine worry mainly about the side effects, followed by perception that the vaccine may not be effective. In addition, several countries feel they are not sufficiently at risk from the coronavirus, while a proportion of the respondents are against vaccines in general.



Majority of the respondents worldwide do not expect a COVID-19 vaccine to be available this year. Across all 27 countries, 59 percent of the people surveyed disagreed that a vaccine will be available before the end of 2020.



However, 87 percent of the people surveyed in China expect a vaccine to be ready this year. The most skeptic people are in Germany, Belgium, Japan and Poland, where fewer than one in four adults expect a vaccine to be available at some point in the next four months.



In the U.S., 67 percent of the respondents said they are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine if it is available. However, only 34 percent of Americans expect a vaccine to be available this year.



